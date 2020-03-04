Resolution to initiate crackdown on stray dogs tendered in assembly

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) member provincial assembly, Sumaira Komal on Wednesday tendered a resolution to initiate a crackdown on stray dogs across the province, ARY News reported.

The resolution, tendered in the Punjab assembly has pleaded that stray dogs have become a menace in the province and the constant increase in their population could be dangerous for the well-being of people given the recent surge in dog-bite cases across the country.

Read More: Dog bites female news anchor in Karachi, case registered

The resolution urges for an operation against stray dogs in all the districts of Punjab.

Earlier on February 8, A stray dog bit a six-year-old in the vicinity of Surjani Town in Karachi.

Head of the Bait Ul Mal Sindh took note of the incident and will bear all cost of the medical procedures of the child.

Read More: Head of Bait ul Mal slams Sindh Govt for non-serious attitude on dog bites

47 different cases of dog bites have been reported in a day from around the province, said Hunaid Lakhani.

The head of the institutes Sindh chapter also added that the department of healthcare also needed vaccination to wake up to the enormity of the issue.

Comments

comments