Strict actions being taken against gas thieves on PM’s directives: SAPM

KARACHI: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Division, Nadeem Babar, on Thursday said that the authorities have commenced taking strict action against gas thieves over special directives of PM Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Nadeem Babar, while addressing media representatives in Karachi, said that the government has grabbed significant achievements in the ongoing campaign against gas theft.

“Actions are being taken against government employees over their involvement in gas theft,” he said.

“The actual reason for gas leakage issues is scattered supply lines. The government has devised a comprehensive plan to change such supply lines to overcome the issue,” Babar added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a high level meeting on gas supply at the PM office in Islamabad.

The prime minister ordered an all encompassing, broad-based action against those found involved in gas theft during the session.

Nadeem Babar briefed the meeting about the successes achieved so far in the campaign against gas theft. He informed that 18,000 gas connections involved in gas theft were disconnected during the past two months due to which gas worth Rs 2.5 billion has been saved from theft.

PM Imran directed the concerned authorities to make the anti-gas theft campaign more robust by exposing and taking indiscriminate action.

The Prime Minister was cognisant of people’s troubles and underscored the importance of proper gas supply to the paying consumers of the commodity.

