Students witness military exercise in Cholistan desert: ISPR  

RAWALPINDI: Over 500 students on Sunday spent a day with Bahawalpur Corps and witnessed ongoing military drills in the Cholistan Desert, named Zarb e Hadeed, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the visit of the students was aimed at providing them with the information on military’s professional duties and capabilities.

During a day, spent with the armed forces, the children witnessed different drills of the military besides also embarking on tanks, APCs and examining weaponry and war equipment.

“The students also witnessed drills from the Air Force fighter pilots and use of multi-barrel rocket launcher,” the army’s media wing.

It said that the students from various colleges and schools were excited to witness the military exercise and lauded the services and passion of the armed forces. “The students also met with the corps commander Bahawalpur and lauded the professional capability of the armed forces,” the ISPR said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday visited the field training area in Cholistan Desert where he was briefed on exercise Zarb-e-Hadeed.

According to the ISPR, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa, who was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Khalid Zia, was briefed about the modalities of two-week-long Corps level exercise Zarb e Hadeed.

“The exercise was aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations by creating synergy among Infantry, Mechanized Forces, Combat Aviation, Surveillance platforms, Army Air Defence and Artillery while operating within defensive Operation cycle of a Corps,” the army’s media wing said.

“The troops and units participating in the exercise displayed a great degree of professionalism and synergy while conducting offensive and defensive manoeuvres in different phases of the exercise,” it added.

