Students to get free treatment at 25 hospitals in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to provide Insaaf Health cards to students of all high and higher secondary schools across Lahore under the Sehat Sahulat Programme.

The card will enable students to get free treatment at 25 hospitals in the provincial capital.

Lahore’s district education officer has written a letter to the heads of all high and higher secondary schools in the city to provide relevant documents of students for the purpose.

“It is [to] inform you that by the cooperation of Health Department and SEHAT SAHULAT PROGRAM the health Department will issue INSAAF Health cards for your school’s students for this your cooperation with health Department is very mandatory,” read the letter, a copy of which is available with ARY News.

Students are required to bring the original and a copy of the CNIC of their father or guardian to their schools. A health team will visit these schools to collect information, the letter said, asking them for cooperation in this regard.

