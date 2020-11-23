HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh’s Marvi Girls Hostel was sealed after 13 of the students staying there were diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to officials.

The hostel will likely reopen after the building is sprayed with disinfectants.

“In pursuance of the recommendations of District Health Officer, District Jamshoro, regarding the emerging situation with respect to the spread of second wave of COVID-19, in the country in general, specifically in neighboring district Hyderabad to Jamshoro, and some positive cases at the Girls Hostels of the University of Sindh in particular, and in order to avoid the transmission and spread of COVID-19 at the University of Sindh, by adhering to the strategy of the Government of Sindh, the residential service to the Girl students at the Girls Hostels of the University of Sindh, is hereby suspended with immediate effect till further orders in order to disinfect the hostel,” read a notification issued to this effect.

It is noteworthy that the civic authorities in Hyderabad have imposed a smart lockdown in various parts of the city that reported a spike in COVID-19 cases of late. Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro imposed a smart lockdown in 17 areas of the city from November 23 to December 5, 2020.

