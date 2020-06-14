Sugar Mills Association refuses to lower prices, demands govt to buy at Rs70 per kg

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sugar Mills Association on Sunday wrote a letter to the Ministry of Industry and Production asking them to buy sugar at Rs70 per kilogram and stop demanding a further decrease in price, ARY News reported.

The letter states that the sugar mills will provide 60,000 tonnes of sugar at Rs70 per kg, the letter deems demands from Utility Stores and the ministry to provide it at Rs63 per kg as unfathomable.

Sugar mills association goes on to claim that the demand from the ministry and utility stores hold no lawful basis and hence they were not bound to abide by it.

The association directed the federal government to cease and desist from asking to lower the prices of sugar further and prepare a mechanism to buy it from mill owners at Rs70 per kg.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear a petition filed sugarcane farmers with regard to the inquiry commission report on sugar crisis on Monday (tomorrow).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah will preside over the hearing of the farmers’ petition over the sugar crisis inquiry report.

It is to be mentioned here that sugarcane farmers had submitted a miscellaneous plea regarding the sugar crisis report and requested the court to hear the stance of farmers and the affected people of the sugar mafia.

