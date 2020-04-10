Sukkur Quarantine Facility: 70 pilgrims leave for home after being cured

SUKKUR: Another 70 individuals kept in isolated quarantine facility were declared fit and healthy after spending more than 14 days by themselves, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Commissioner Sukkur Division Shafique Ahmed Mahesar said that a total of 40 pilgrims currently in the facility were tested out of which 30 tested negative for coronavirus.

10 of the initial 40 tested positive for coronavirus, the infected will be tested again today.

70 pilgrims who have been given a clean bill of health have departed for their homes after final approval from the doctors.

Yesterday, 56 people kept in an isolated quarantine facility in Sukkur have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

Sindh Transport Minister and focal person to CM Murad on coronavirus for Sukkur Awais Qadir confirmed that news.

He said the people were tested again after completion of 14 days time period of quarantine and were tested negative.

