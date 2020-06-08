SC postpones hearing of two cases to be heard by CJP-led bench

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan has adjourned the hearing of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) case to be heard by a three-member bench of the apex court led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed, ARY NEWS reported.

The top court has postponed two cases to be heard by the apex court bench led by the chief justice.

The notice conveyed to the concerned lawyers and parties in the cases did not mention any reason for postponing the proceedings.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in the day, it was reported that the chief justice has tested negative for COVID-19 after he underwent a test.

This was the second time he had undergone the virus test. Justice Gulzar Ahmed and his family has tested negative on April 14 after they underwent coronavirus tests in wake of precautionary measures taken after one of the Supreme Court’s naib-qasid tested positive for the infection.

According to a handout issued from the apex court at that time, coronavirus symptoms were found in one of the naib-qasid of the top court and was put in quarantine.

Pakistan Steel Mills case

On June 05, the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) fixed hearing into the Pakistan Steel Mills case on June 9, after the government had approved retrenchment of all the 9,350 employees of the state-owned mill while terming it as a huge burden on taxpayers.

A three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed along with Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Muzahir Ali Naqvi had to lead the proceedings into the case.

