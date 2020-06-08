CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed tests negative for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed has tested negative for COVID-19, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

This is not the not first that the chief justice has got himself tested for the virus that has claimed over 2000 lives in the country and recorded above 100,000 cases.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed and his family has tested negative on April 14 after they underwent coronavirus tests in wake of precautionary measures taken after one of the Supreme Court’s naib-qasid tested positive for the infection.

According to a handout issued from the apex court at that time, coronavirus symptoms were found in one of the naib-qasid of the top court and was put in quarantine.

“During his first test, the reports highlighted some suspicions of the virus symptoms to which he underwent another test,” it said adding that the second test confirmed that the court employee was affected from COVID-19.

He was quarantined at the Poly Clinic Hospital in Islamabad.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed, his family and a secretary also underwent the tests and all of them have tested negative for the virus, the handout released from the Supreme Court said.

