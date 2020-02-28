Fed govt devises plan for speedy manufacturing of surgical masks

ISLAMABAD: Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has decided to issue fast track licenses and registration of the product for speedy manufacturing of surgical masks, a tool to avert novel coronavirus that has already claimed over 2500 lives globally, ARY NEWS reported.

The decision was made on the directives of the Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza after the prices of the product surged to an unexpected level across the country over the confirmation of two virus-affected cases in the country.

“We are making all-out efforts to ensure that equipment required to deal with the coronavirus is available within the country,” he said.

Implementing on the directives, the drug regulatory authority issued a handout allowing fast track licenses and registration process for those willing to manufacture surgical masks.

“The manufacturing companies will be issued licenses on urgent basis if they plan to manufacture devices for producing face masks and other materials required to deal with the virus,” a handout issued by DRAP read.

A day before, Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of exorbitant prices being charged by retailers for coronavirus preventive masks.

A crackdown has been initiated against all those hoarding the product used to cover the face and selling it at hiked prices by the orders of the premier.

Authorities have raided a mask manufacturing company in Rawalpindi, 20,000 masks being sold on jacked up prices have been seized.

The owner of the manufacturing company was selling a mask priced Rs12 at Rs40.

