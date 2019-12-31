PM Imran Khan, Dr Zafar Mirza pay surprise visit to hospitals

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan made a surprise visit to the local healthcare centers in the capital on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a surprise visit to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Polyclinic tonight and reviewed medical services offered to the patients.

PM Imran Khan was accompanied by Special Assistant on Healthcare Dr Zafar Mirza during the visit.

The prime minister visited different wards of the healthcare providers and also inspected the condition of the patients and medical equipment present in the infrastructures.

He also directed hospitals’ administration that standard health facilities and treatment should be provided to them.

