ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar said on Friday a survey is being carried out across the country to determine the beneficiaries of various Ehsaas programmes.

Addressing a news conference in Rawalpindi, she said the survey has been completed in 41 districts while it is underway in 75 districts. The survey is yet to commence in 30 other districts, she added.

Sania Nishtar said Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a special direction to ensure complete transparency in the Ehsaas programme and take it forward in an organised manner.

She recalled that the same principles were followed during the disbursement of assistance under Ehsaas Cash emergency programme.

An official source had told ARY News on Jan 5 that Rs46.97396 billion had been disbursed among 3,884,410 beneficiaries across the country under the Ehsaas Kafaalat programme.

Around 1413922 beneficiaries were given cash handouts in Punjab, 1439615 in Sindh, 799786 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 132629 in Balochistan, 64900 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 28888 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

