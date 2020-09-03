Five including three children killed in Swabi roof collapse incident

SWABI: At least five persons were killed and two were injured when roof of a house in Swabi collapsed due to rain rains, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Musa Banda, burying seven people under the debris. Getting the information of the incident, rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved five dead bodies from the rubble and pulled out two other persons in injured condition.

Rescue teams shifted the dead and injured to Bacha Khan Medical Complex. According to rescue sources, three children were also in the deceased.

Earlier in February, at least three persons had lost their lives and five others wounded when the roof of a madrassah collapsed in Lahore.

The incident had taken place in Lahore’s Chungi Amar Sadhu area where three persons died including 50-year-old Karim, 50-year-old Irshad and 23-year-old Nadeem. Rescue officials rushed to the scene immediately and shifted the affected people to a nearby hospital.

