Syed Khursheed Shah, son released on parole to attend funeral

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah, son released from prison on Tuesday on parole to attend the funeral prayers of his nephew, ARY News reported.

The former Opposition Leader in National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Shah, who was in Jail, submitted an application seeking his release on parole, which was approved by the Sindh home department.

The veteran leader along with his son MPA Farrukh Shah has been released on parole for 48 hours to attend the funerals.

The PPP leader and 17 others had been indicted in assets beyond income case.

Shah, his two sons and wives were among 17 other indicted in an Rs1.24 billion assets reference. He was presented before an accountability court in Sukkur on Monday.

The anti-graft watchdog had filed assets beyond means reference of Rs 1.24 billion against Syed Khursheed Shah and 17 co-accused.

The accountability court had granted bail to Shah in December, last year after the accountability bureau’s delay in filing reference against him. However, the Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit Bench Sukkur later suspended the accountability court’s bail orders.

