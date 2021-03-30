Tabish Gauhar given additional charge of petroleum ministry

ISLAMABAD: In another reshuffle in the federal cabinet, Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday gave the additional portfolio of petroleum ministry to his special assistant on power Tabish Gauhar.

The Cabinet Division has issued a notification removing Nadeem Babar as SAPM on Petroleum and giving the additional charge of the ministry to Tabish Gauhar.

The latest reshuffle follows on the heels of yesterday’s decision of the prime minister to remove Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and gave the portfolio to Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar as an additional charge.

Another shakeup in the federal cabinet is likely to take place in a day or two.

On March 26, SAPM Nadeem Babar resigned from his post after the premier asked him to leave his post over his alleged role in the fuel crisis during June 2020 in the country.

