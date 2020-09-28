Talal Chaudhry can record his statement today in torture case: sources

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Talal Chaudhry is expected to record his statement before a fact-finding committee today (Monday), said party sources.

Talal Chaudhry was allegedly beaten up by a woman PML-N MNA Aisha Rajab’s brothers for allegedly harassing her on Saturday.

In this context sources within the PML-N said, Talal Chaudhry, is injured and currently going through medical treatment after a fracture in his arm bone.

The party sources said that alleged tortured video over Chaudhry will also be released soon.

The sources denied that Talal was at the house of Aisha Rajab on the night of torture.

On Sunday, a fact-finding committee headed by a senior police officer, Abdul Khaliq had visited National Hospital in Lahore to record the statement of Talal, but found an empty hospital room as he had already left the hospital in a hurry without paying the bill, sources had told ARY News.

The four-member fact-finding committee is being headed by People’s Colony police officer Abdul Khaliq while other members include the Station House Officer (SHO) of Madina Town police station where the scene transpired and the SHO Women Police Farah Batool is also the part of it.

