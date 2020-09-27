LAHORE: A fact-finding committee headed by a senior police officer, Abdul Khaliq has visited National Hospital in Lahore to record the statement of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry after he was beaten up by woman MNA’s brothers for allegedly harassing her, ARY News reported.

The police reached National Hospital in Lahore, where Chaudhry was being treated, to record his statement but find an empty hospital room as Talal Chaudhry already left the hospital in a hurry without paying the bill, sources told ARY News.

Talking to the media, the ASP Abdul Khaliq said the hospital staff has told police that Chaudhry had been discharged an hour earlier.

The ASP said they will contact him as soon as possible and record his statement.

The same day, the police also visited the residence of MNA Ayesha Rajab Ali in Faisalabad to probe harassment allegations levelled against Talal Chaudhry by her.

The four-member fact-finding committee is being headed by People’s Colony police officer Abdul Khaliq while other members include the Station House Officer (SHO) of Madina Town police station where the scene transpired and the SHO Women Police Farah Batool is also the part of it.

Earlier on Saturday, a fracas erupted between the two Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders after Talal Chaudhry suffered a badly fractured arm after being beaten up by a woman MNA’s brothers for allegedly harassing her.

Ayesha Rajab had alleged earlier this week that Talal Chaudhry harassed her to which Rajab’s brothers assaulted Chaudhry and broke his arm. The police’s fact-finding committee will now probe the case thoroughly and will take statements from both the conflicting parties that encountered in a brawl.

