FAISALABAD: A fact-finding committee headed by a senior police officer, Abdul Khaliq has arrived at the residence of MNA Ayesha Rajab Ali in Faisalabad to probe harassment allegations levelled against Talal Chaudhry by her, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The four-member fact-finding committee is being headed by People’s Colony police officer Abdul Khaliq while other members include Station House Officer (SHO) of Madina Town police station where the scene transpired and the SHO Women Police Farah Batool is also the part of it.

Earlier on Saturday, a fracas erupted between the two Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders after Talal Chaudhry suffered a badly fractured arm after being beaten up by a woman MNA’s brothers for allegedly harassing her.

While talking to journalists outside the residence, Abdul Khaliq said that the committee will record the statement of Ayesha Rajab Ali. He added that the committee will move to Islamabad for recording her statement if it is required.

The police officer said that no complaint was registered so far after the incident, whereas, an investigation was also underway to check the telephone call. He added police department could not act as a conciliator between the parties as it would be their own decision.

Abdul Khaliq said that statement of Talal Chaudhry will also be recorded soon and the committee will formally inform about the completion of the ongoing inquiry.

Ayesha Rajab had alleged earlier this week that Talal Chaudhry harassed her to which Rajab’s brothers assaulted Chaudhry and broke his arm. The police’s fact-finding committee will now probe the case thoroughly and will take statements from both the conflicting parties that encountered in a brawl.

The committee to probe the fiasco will forward its recommendations in the light of the law and it is responsible to furnish its report within three days.

It is key to note that PMLN has been allegedly involved in suppressing the issue and avoiding any legal proceedings as both parties refused to take the legal course to resolve the matter.

The report compiled by the SHO Madina Town police station, a copy of which has been acquired by ARY News, suggests that the heated exchange between the two leaders morphed into a brawl wherein the brother of woman MNA thrashed Chaudhry.

