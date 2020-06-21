Teenage boy shoots self dead while making TikTok video in Karachi

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a teenage boy shot himself dead while making a video for the highly popular video-sharing social networking platform TikTok, ARY News reported.

According to local police, 17-year-old Tanveer shot and killed himself while filming a TikTok video in the port city’s Sachal Colony.

His body was shifted to a nearby medical facility for medico-legal formalities, the police said.

They said the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Last year in Dec, a teenager was accidentally shot dead while filming a video with his friends in Sialkot’s Kharota Syedan area.

As per details, a 16-year-old boy, identified as Ammar Haider was using a pistol to record a TikTok video with his two other friends. Allegedly, the trigger of the pistol was accidentally pressed and the bullet hit Ammar’s stomach, which caused his death.

