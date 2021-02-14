Teenage girl killed in aerial firing at Gujranwala mehndi function

GUJRANWALA: A 14-year-old girl was killed in celebratory firing during a wedding function in Gujranwala on Sunday, reported ARY News.

According to the police, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of Tatlay Aali police station where the groom’s uncle, who was under the influence of alcohol, resorted to aerial firing at his nephew’s mehndi function.

Also Read: One dead as bride’s cousin fires at groom’s car in Karachi

A bullet hit the teenager, resulting in her death. Her body has been moved to a nearby medical facility for medico-legal formalities. The groom’s uncle was subsequently taken into custody and shifted to the police station.

Inspector General of the Punjab police took notice of the incident and summoned a report in this regard from the regional police officer of Gujranwala.

Also Read: Celebratory aerial firing in wedding event kills 10-year-old girl

Last month, aerial firing at a wedding ceremony in Sheikhupura had claimed a minor girl’s life. 10-year-old Amna Manzoor, one of the guests at the wedding party, breathed her last after bullet hit her turning the merry event into a calamity.

Comments

comments