LAHORE: Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday announced the formation of ten more tele-medicine centres across the province, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued on the matter by the government of Punjab, the step has been taken to provide real-time and effective information and help on the global coronavirus pandemic and its effects.

Due to the large population in the province, the number of helpline desks is being increased to cater to a larger audience in a better manner.

Governor Punjab will inaugrate the first of nine other tele-medicine centres today in Sialkot via video link.

On the occasion Governor Punjab emphasised the importance of the undertaking and praised the men and women fighting the battle against the invisible enemy on the frontlines, he paid a glowing tribute to doctors and paramedics out in the field.

Governor, Chaudhry Sarwar also praised the efforts of Pakistan Armed Forces for helping out the nation in such arduous times.

