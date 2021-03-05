Ten coronavirus cases detected in two colleges of Islamabad
ISLAMABAD: The health officers on Friday recommended to seal two educational institutions in Islamabad immediately after the detection of ten new cases of coronavirus among students and teachers, ARY News reported.
According to a report forwarded to the deputy commissioner Islamabad by the district health officer (DHO), three coronavirus cases have been reported in Model College for Boys in Sector 10/1 while seven others were diagnosed in Model College For Boys, located in F-7/3.
The DHO has directed the Islamabad administration to seal both colleges until further orders.
Earlier, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had announced that all schools would conduct regular five-day classes from March 1.
“Important announcement. All schools would go back to regular 5 day classes from Monday, March 1,” he had tweeted. “Restrictions imposed in some major cities on schools to conduct staggered classes was only till Feb 28.”