Terrifying moment blast rips through Peshawar madrassah

Surveillance footage has emerged of the terrifying moment when a powerful blast ripped through a madrassah in Peshawar’s Dir Colony this morning, killing at least seven people and injuring over 70 others.

Most of the people killed and injured in the terrorist attack were madrassah students.

Footage shows a religious scholar delivering a lecture at the main hall of the seminary when the bombing happens. Suddenly there occurs a loud bang with fire, which is followed by a puff of smoke.

WARNING: The video may be disturbing to some viewers

Police said initial investigation suggests that the bomb went off minutes after someone left a bag at the madrassa.

An improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the blast with four to five kilogrammes of explosives. Health officials feared the death toll could rise as many of the injured are in critical condition.

