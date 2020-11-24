Security officials foil terrorism bid in Lahore; kill ‘suicide bomber’

LAHORE: Security officials have foiled a major terrorism bid in Lahore by killing a suspected suicide bomber outside a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station at Lahore’s Barki Road on Tuesday morning, ARY News reported.

A terrorist attacked a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station at Lahore’s Barki Road on Tuesday morning, however, he was killed in retaliation by security officials.

According to CTD, the attacker opened fire on the security forces at the police station after being called to identify himself. The unidentified terrorist was later killed in response fire by the security officials.

The CTD officials said that a suicide vest, two hand grenades and weapon were recovered from his possession. The security forces started a search operation after cordoning off the area, whereas, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has also arrived.

The alleged terrorist wanted to carry out a suicide attack on the police station, however, timely action by the security officials foiled his plan, the CTD officials said.

Earlier on Monday, security forces had busted a major terror module, killing two terrorists during a raid in Bajaur, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to details provided by the ISPR, the security forces while acting on a tip-off raided a hideout in Bajaur to bust a major terror module besides killing two wanted terrorists namely Zubair and Aziz ur Rehman.

“Those killed during the operation were involved in attacks on law enforcement personnel, government officials and other terror acts in Bajaur and Karachi,” the army’s media wing said.

The ISPR said that the slain terrorists were receiving instructions for attacks on Pakistan soil from RAW-sponsored elements in the neighbouring war-torn country.

“One of the slain terrorists, Zubair was an operational commander of the terror outfit in Bajaur while the wife of another terrorist Azizur Rehman, was looking after the ladies wing of the terror module in Karachi,” the media wing said adding that the wife was arrested recently and handed over to police.

It is pertinent to mention here that security forces have carried out successful raids recently to neutralize terror elements in parts of the country.

