Terrorists arrested by police make startling revelations during probe   

KARACHI: Terrorists arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Tuesday have made startling revelations during the investigations, ARY NEWS reported.

The accused were arrested yesterday from the North Nazimabad area on a tip-off provided to the local police.

According to details that emerged during the probe, the group was not only involved in terror activities in Karachi but in other parts of the province.

One of the alleged terrorists, Muhammad Gabol confessed during the probe that he committed a targeted killing along with his other accomplices in Shikarpur during 2010 besides also attempting to target an owner of a private news channel.

He further confessed to injuring a bus driver during a dacoity bid in Tando Allah Yar along with other accomplices in 2003.

Another accused identified as Azharuddin admitted his role in providing information regarding a general secretary of a party in 2013, who was later killed by his accomplices Ahmed and Irfan.

Azhar further confessed his role in other target killing incidents in Korangi area of the city.

Both the accused admitted that they had traveled to the neighbouring country to get training in militant activities.

