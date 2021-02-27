Two terrorists of banned outfit killed in encounter with CTD

KARACHI: Two terrorists of a banned outfit have been arrested in injured condition after an exchange of fire with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials in Sukkur, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The CTD in-charge told the media that a raid was conducted on a tip-off to arrest two terrorists of a banned outfit, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the vicinity of Patni police station of Sukkur.

After an exchange of fire, the terrorists were arrested in injured condition by the CTD’s raiding team. They were shifted to a hospital immediately after being arrested, however, they succumbed to wounds during the treatment, said CTD.

CTD in-charge Mazhar Shahwani said that the terrorists were identified as Wilayat and Shah Mehmood.

Read: CTD claims to arrest MQM-London terrorist from Karachi

Earlier on February 25, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh Police had detained at least two alleged Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) terrorists while leading a raid in Old Sabzi Mandi area.

The operation had been carried out in collaboration with Sindh Rangers as well.

The CTD unit had said the alleged terrorists are involved in ambush attacks on Rangers vehicles and have launched hand grenades at check posts as well. They belong to SRA Asghar Shah group, claimed CTD’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arif Aziz following the arrests.

Comments

comments