Govt is resolute to put the country on path of prosperity: Naeem Ul Haque

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haque today (Tuesday) said that the government was providing a direction to the country which lead to greener pastures, ARY News reported.

Haque said that the government launched a number of welfare projects to move the country on path of development and prosperity.

Haque said: “it is top priority of the incumbent government to reduce poverty, alleviate inflation, eliminate illiteracy, outrage, and hypocrisy from the society.”

In an answer to a question regarding the ongoing video and audio leak scandal of Judge Arshad Malik, Haque said that the court would conduct inquiry of the leaked audio and video showed by PML-N vice-president Maryam Safdar.

Naeem-ul Haque said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had always criticized the verdict of the courts against them.

The special assistant also said that if the opposition wanted to protest then that should be done under the parameters of law.

