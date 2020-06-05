Thieves masquerading as PPE wearing doctors steal $13000

A gang of armed robbers pretended to be coronavirus health inspectors to steal from a local supermarket.

The group are believed to have made off with 200,000 ZAR, or £9,392 ($13,000), from a pension payout point at a supermarket in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa.

The four men wore white lab coats, masks and face shields as they entered the shopping mall.

Read More: Hidden wealth discovered from beggar who was being helped by NGO

They then calmly walked into the supermarket at around 8.30am.

Two of the men held a manager and a staff member at gunpoint as they removed all the cash from a safe in the office, police have confirmed.

CCTV footage shows the men calmly walking into the supermarket and speaking to a staff member behind a desk.

They then walk through a set of glass doors below the supermarket sign.

Footage then cuts to show the men walking out clutching various bags.

Read More: High profile store robbed by luxury SUV driving thieves

The men then fled the area in a vehicle. Officials have not confirmed the amount of money the group escaped with.

Gang members did not open fire and no injuries were reported.

KwaZulu-Natal are also investigating the theft of PPE that was designated for schools and offices in three different districts.

Comments

comments