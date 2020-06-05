Web Analytics
Thieves masquerading as PPE wearing doctors steal $13000

A gang of armed robbers pretended to be coronavirus health inspectors to steal from a local supermarket.

The group are believed to have made off with 200,000 ZAR, or £9,392 ($13,000), from a pension payout point at a supermarket in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa.

The four men wore white lab coats, masks and face shields as they entered the shopping mall.

They then calmly walked into the supermarket at around 8.30am.

Two of the men held a manager and a staff member at gunpoint as they removed all the cash from a safe in the office, police have confirmed.

CCTV footage shows the men calmly walking into the supermarket and speaking to a staff member behind a desk.

They then walk through a set of glass doors below the supermarket sign.

Footage then cuts to show the men walking out clutching various bags.

The men then fled the area in a vehicle. Officials have not confirmed the amount of money the group escaped with.

Gang members did not open fire and no injuries were reported.

KwaZulu-Natal are also investigating the theft of PPE that was designated for schools and offices in three different districts.

