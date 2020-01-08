Thousands attend funeral of martyr in Indian occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people defying curfew-like restrictions today (Wednesday) gathered in Bijbehara in Islamabad district, the hometown, of martyr Zahid Hasan to attend his funeral prayers.

Zahid Hassan was laid to rest amid high pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

He was martyred during a cordon and search operation by Indian forces in the Awantipora area of Pulwama district, yesterday.

Indian troops are continuing cordon and search operations in Mangal, Drat and Dabar Potha areas of Rajouri district on the eighth straight day today (Wednesday).

Meanwhile, fear continues to grip the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of the Jammu region as Indian military siege entered the 157th consecutive day, today (Wednesday).

On the other hand, three persons were injured in a grenade blast in the Habbak area of Srinagar today.

Speaking at a meeting of Coalition of Civil Society in Jammu, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement, Mir Shahid Saleem said Kashmiris are forced to live under the shadow of terror since August 5th.

Students in Jammu staged a demonstration against the brutal attack by BJP goons on the students and professors at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

