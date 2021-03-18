Three alleged street criminals arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police arrested three alleged street criminals during a raid conducted at Gulshan-e-Hadeed Link Road of the metropolis, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir told the media that three criminals involved in robberies and street crimes have been arrested from Gulshan-e-Hadeed Link Road.

He said that four stolen mobile phones and weapons were recovered from their possession. The police officer said that the accused and their accomplices used to rob citizens on the Link Road.

Earlier on March 14, the city district police had recovered a large amount of cash plundered from a trader in Lyari.

Read: Robbers plunder over one million cash in Karachi bank heist

The police arrested two accused from Lyari’s Mirza Adam Khan road and recovered 5.7 million rupees looted from a trader Sajjad, SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz had said in a statement.

“The trader had sold his apartment in 5.9 million rupees and was returning back to home when the accused robbed cash from him,” SSP City had said.

The accused had also injured the victim over his resistance to robbery, Sarfaraz Nawaz had said. Two robbers have been identified as Piyar Ali and Rashid, the police officer had said.

“Police has also recovered weapons from them, who have been involved in 50 street crimes including snatching,” SSP City had stated. Police further investigating the matter and conducting raids in search of their accomplices.

