Three alleged terrorists held in Karachi police raid

KARACHI: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three alleged terrorists from the gate of the NED University in Karachi, within the premises of Mubina Town police station and recovered weapons from their possession, ARY NEWS reported.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) East Amir Farooqi said that the accused were planning to conduct a terror bid in the city when they were arrested from the gate of the NED University.

The action was carried out by Mubina Town police station and they have recovered three pistols and a hand grenade from their possession. “The accused are identified as Danish, Asif Munawar and Rafaqat,” he said.

“They are booked under the sections dealing with anti-terrorism and possession of illegal weapons,” he said and added that one of the alleged militant Asif was already booked under 15 cases in Punjab and Sindh provinces and was declared an absconder.

The accused are shifted to an undisclosed location as investigations are carried out to bust their entire network.

On January 23, Pakistan Rangers Sindh conducted raids in different areas of Karachi and arrested two terrorists of the banned outfit.

According to details, Rangers conduct an intelligence-based raid and arrested two terrorists-namely Mansoor Ahmed aka Sheikh Bhai and Fazal Ghani aka Najeeb. Both terrorists are wanted criminals in the CTD red book and belonged to the TTP Ustad Aslam group.

Both terrorists confessed that they were involved in various criminal activities, including target killings, kidnapping for ransom and bank dacoities.

Sindh government announced Rs 30 lakh for the arrest of Mansoor Ahmed, while Rs20 lakh for the arrest of Fazal Ghani.

