TikTok craze claims another life

A teenage boy lost his life after a revolver accidentally went off while he was shooting a TikTok video in India’s Uttar Pradesh village.

According to reports, A 18-year-old boy Keshav had pressurized his mother Savitri to give him the revolver for producing a clip for the social video app TikTok, which the family wasn’t aware was loaded.

Savitri found her son lying in a pool of blood after she rushed to the spot upon hearing the sound of the gunshot, said police.

Savitri had gone out to attend to some household chores when she heard the sound of a gunshot and rushed inside to find Keshav lying in a pool of blood, the CO added.

The boy was rushed to hospital with injuries on his temple where the doctors declared him brought dead. Police has launched an investigation.

Read More: Sialkot teen shot dead as pistol goes off while filming TikTok video

However, this is not the first time that China’s popular video-sharing app TikTok has taken the life of teenager while filming a video. Last year, a 12-year-old boy lost his life while trying to do a Tik Tok challenge in India.

The 12-year-old from India’s Rajasthan state attempted a Tik Tok challenged which proved deadly him.

The boy, a resident of Kota, Rajasthan, died as he hanged himself from a noose as a part of the Tik Tok challenge. The boy had worn mangalsutra (sacred thread worn by Hindu married women) and bangles.

TikTok has over 500 million active users globally. The app had already crossed 1 billion downloads last year.

According to reports, at least 38 young people have lost their lives while making TikTok videos across the World. The highest number of cases has been reported in India.

Comments

comments