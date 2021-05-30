TikTok video claims another life as youngster jumps into River Jhelum

JHELUM: In yet another incident, a youngster lost his life on Sunday after he jumped into River Jhelum to film a TikTok video, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the 25-year-old Sheikh Ali jumped in the River Jhelum along with his other friend as one of their companion filmed the entire episode for a TikTok video.

However, the ill-fated youngster could not come out of the river as his friend who jumped alongside him also tried to rescue him.

The body of the youngster is not yet found and the rescue officials have launched an operation to search for his body.

Incidents relating to TikTok videos landing youngsters in trouble or claiming their lives have been reported frequently in the country.

Read More: WATCH: Women film TikTok video in court, land in trouble

In one such recent incident, a teenage boy died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KPK) Swat district while filming a video for popular video-sharing platform TikTok.

The tragic incident took place in Swat, KPK, where a teenage boy was shot dead while making a video for TikTok. The boy allegedly fired at himself with a real pistol, killing himself on the spot.

