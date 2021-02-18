TikTokers’ murder: Court remands suspect in police custody 

KARACHI: A magisterial court on Thursday remanded a suspect in the murder case of four TikTokers in police custody for questioning until February 20.

The police produced the suspect named Sawera, who is also a TikToker, before the court and requested it for her physical remand for interrogation. Approving her physical remand until Feb 20, the court directed the investigation officer to submit a progress report at next hearing.

The investigation officer said the suspect, a resident of Pak Colony, had a brawl with Muskan, one of the deceased, before they were killed. He said main suspect Rehman, who shot and killed the TikTokers, is still at large.

On February 03, the police claimed to have identified the suspect who allegedly murdered the four TikTokers.

Detailing the episode which led to the murder of the four people, the police said that the attacker was in contact with Muskaan via telephone minutes before the quadruple murder of TikTokers.

“He waited for Muskan and her other associates to reach the incident site and as soon as they arrived there, the attacker had a heated argument with the female TikToker,” they said.

“Muskan returned to her vehicle after a five-minute conversation and soon after it, the attacker opened fire, with the bullet hitting her and leading to her immediate death,” the police narrated the entire episode. They said that the three other occupants of the vehicle also tried to run away and were killed later.

