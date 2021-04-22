TikTokers’ murder: IO ordered to start proclamation process of key suspect

KARACHI: A court has ordered an investigation officer (IO) to start process of proclamation and attachment of property of the main suspect in four TikTokers’ murder case.

The judicial magistrate (South) heard the case. The IO submitted a compliance report stating that non-bailable warrants issued for the arrest of suspect Abdul Rehman alias Shooter couldn’t be executed for his whereabouts are not known.

The court directed him to initiate the process of proclamation of the absconding suspect and attachment of his property. The case was adjourned until April 29 when the IO is required to submit a compliance report.

Also Read: Karachi TikTokers’ murder case: Police probe comes up with startling revelations

On February 1, four TikTokers identified as Muskan Sheikh, Amir Khan, Rehan Shah and Saddam Hussain were killed by unidentified armed men near Anklesaria Hospital.

A female suspect, Sawera, who too is a TikToker, was arrested in the case but was later released on bail.

Also Read: TikTokers’ murder: Court remands suspect in police custody

According to the police, Sawera was arrested on the basis of call data record (CDR) and location of her mobile phone. She was in contact with the main suspect, Rehman.

Comments

comments