TikTokers’ murder: Key suspect arrested after court rejects bail

KARACHI: A court on Thursday dismissed a pre-arrest bail plea of the key suspect in four TikTokers’ murder case and ordered the police to arrest him.

The district and sessions court (South) rejected the bail plea of Abdul Rehman alias Shooter, after which he was taken into custody. The court sent him to prison on judicial remand.

Rehman, who had been on the run, approached the court the other day seeking pre-arrest bail.

Also Read: Karachi TikTokers’ murder case: Police probe comes up with startling revelations

Earlier, on April 21, the judicial magistrate (South) ordered an investigation officer (IO) to start process of proclamation and attachment of property of the main suspect.

The IO submitted a compliance report stating that non-bailable warrants issued for the arrest of suspect Abdul Rehman alias Shooter couldn’t be executed for his whereabouts are not known.

The court directed him to initiate the process of proclamation of the absconding suspect and attachment of his property.

Also Read: IO ordered to start proclamation process of key suspect

On February 1, four TikTokers identified as Muskan Sheikh, Amir Khan, Rehan Shah and Saddam Hussain were killed by unidentified armed men near Anklesaria Hospital. A female suspect, Sawera, who too is a TikToker, was arrested in the case but was later released on bail.

According to the police, Sawera was arrested on the basis of call data record (CDR) and location of her mobile phone. She was in contact with the main suspect, Rehman.

Comments

comments