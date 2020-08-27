Torrential rains continue to lash Karachi

Web Analytics
KARACHI: Unprecedented torrential rains continue to lash several parts of Karachi on Thursday, ARY News reported. 

Saddar, M.A Jinnah Road, Nursery, Baloch Colony, Site Area, Malir, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Liaquatabad, North Nazimabad and other parts of the city receiving downpour.

The continued downpour in Karachi has badly affected the infrastructure and routine life in the port-city. Several areas of the city are flooded with rainwater, while heavy losses to properties and human lives are being reported.

Read more: PM directs authorities to step up relief efforts in rain-hit Karachi

Taking notice of the Karachi’s situation, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed federal institutions to carry out relief operations and help rain-hit people in Karachi as heavy downpour brought life to a standstill in the city.

PM Khan has directed authorities concerned to step up relief efforts in rain-affected areas of Karachi and use all available resources in proving relief to people of Karachi

Read more: Heavy rain, flood expected in Pakistan during next 48-hours: Met office

On Wednesday, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted heavy rainfall and floods in parts of the country during next 48-hours.

Keeping in view the forecast, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also issued an alert for Nullah Lai, predicting that it could witness a spillover due to massive inflow of water.

