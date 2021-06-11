Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Tourism, polls: NCOC to speed up vaccination in Gilgit, Azad Kashmir

NCOC to Speed up Vaccination

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided on Friday to speed up vaccination of citizens against Covid-19 in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

In a statement on his official Twitter account, Umar said that the NCOC in today’s meeting decided to further speed up Covid-19 vaccination in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Also Read: CEC announces Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections schedule

He added the federal government will set up a mass vaccination centre and mobile vaccination teams for the purpose.

Umar, who also heads the NCOC, said: “Vaccination needs to be geared up due to upcoming election in Azad Kashmir and tourism season in Gilgit Baltistan,”

On Thursday, Chief Election Commissioner Azad Kashmir announced schedule for the regional election to be held on July 25.

Also Read: KP govt issues guidelines for reopening tourism

“In the election 32,20,546 Kashmiris could cast their votes,” chief election commissioner Azad Kashmir said. “In the polls 15,19,347 male voters and 12,97,747 female voters will be eligible to cast their votes,” chief election commissioner said.

The elections will be held to elect 45 representatives of the legislative assembly, including 33 in Azad Kashmir and 12 for Kashmiri migrants.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Mobile apps planned to facilitate school teachers, parents in Punjab: Murad Raas

Pakistan

CTD claim to arrest MQM-London shooter

Business

Russia gives go-ahead for import of rice from Pakistan

Pakistan

No forced load shedding in country during last 12 hours: Hammad Azhar

[X] Close