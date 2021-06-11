Tourism, polls: NCOC to speed up vaccination in Gilgit, Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided on Friday to speed up vaccination of citizens against Covid-19 in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

In a statement on his official Twitter account, Umar said that the NCOC in today’s meeting decided to further speed up Covid-19 vaccination in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

He added the federal government will set up a mass vaccination centre and mobile vaccination teams for the purpose.

Umar, who also heads the NCOC, said: “Vaccination needs to be geared up due to upcoming election in Azad Kashmir and tourism season in Gilgit Baltistan,”

آج NCOC اجلاس میں فیصلہ کیا کے آزاد کشمیر اور گلگت بلتستان میں ویکسینیشن کے کو مزید تیز کرنے کے لئے، وفاقی حکومت بڑے ویکسینیشن سینٹر اور موبائل ویکسینیشن ٹیمیں بنائے گی. آزاد کشمیر میں الیکشن کی وجہ سے اور گلگت بلتستان میں سیاحت کے سیزن کی وجہ سے ویکسینیشن تیز کرنا ضروری ہے — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) June 11, 2021

On Thursday, Chief Election Commissioner Azad Kashmir announced schedule for the regional election to be held on July 25.

“In the election 32,20,546 Kashmiris could cast their votes,” chief election commissioner Azad Kashmir said. “In the polls 15,19,347 male voters and 12,97,747 female voters will be eligible to cast their votes,” chief election commissioner said.

The elections will be held to elect 45 representatives of the legislative assembly, including 33 in Azad Kashmir and 12 for Kashmiri migrants.

