Three Pakistanis who returned from India test positive for coronavirus

LAHORE: Three Pakistani nationals, who recently returned from India on Wednesday were moved to isolation ward of the Services Hospital over coronavirus symptoms, ARY News reported.

According to Punjab Health department, three people including a patient, attendant and the donor were tested positive after returning from India.

The health department spokesperson said that the citizens of Lahore went to India for the liver transplantation and were found infected with the virus upon their return.

A total of 740 people have tested positive for the dangerous pathogen revealed spokesperson for primary and secondary health Punjab said earlier in the day.

Nine deaths have been reported in the province due to coronavirus whereas five people have been cured to this day.

A total of 1661 people have undergone coronavirus tests in the province, the highest number of tests among all the provinces of Pakistan.

