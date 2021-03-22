SANGHAR: In what shows official apathy, a cardiac patient lost his life after a government health facility’s available ambulance failed to start in Sanghar on Monday, reported ARY News.

The patient, the son of a police official, was shifted to the rural healthcare centre in Shahpur Chakar after he suffered cardiac arrest. Upon arrival there, a medic on duty asked the patient’s family to immediately shift him to Nawabshah over lack of facilities.

He lost his life after the available ambulance of the health centre failed to start.

The patient lay there struggling for life as citizens and policemen kept pushing the vehicle for 30 to 45 minutes in an effort to get it started but to no avail. He was earlier brought to the rural healthcare centre in a police van.

The incidents involving the non-availability of ambulances leading to loss of lives or government hospitals’ refusal to provide ambulance are being consistently reported in the province.

