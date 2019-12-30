Transgender community to get Sehat Insaf Cards, decides government

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on Monday decided to induct transgender community into Sehat Insaf Card Program, ARY News reported, citing sources.

It was learnt by ARY News that Prime Minister PM Khan will distribute Sehat Insaf card among the transgender persons, today.

In this regard, a special ceremony will be held in PM House to hand over the cards to the members of transgender community, the sources said.

On December 27, following the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the federal government had made progress on expanding the health insurance scheme, health Cards to other parts of the country.

PM Imran terms 'Sehat Insaf' program blessing for the poor

PM Khan had ordered concerned authorities to provide details regarding the issuance and outcomes of the health Cards.

In September, Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan had said Sehat Insaf Card and Ehsaas programme are the government’s practical steps to help the deprived, poor and needy and bring them onto the path of economic and social prosperity.

Sehat Insaf Card scheme

Under the scheme, the treatment for angioplasty, brain surgery, cancer and other diseases will be done free of cost.

At least 15 million people will benefit from this policy. The card holders could receive medical facilities up to Rs 720,000. The medical facilities would be available in more than 150 private and government hospitals.

