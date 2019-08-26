Twitter sends notice to President Arif Alvi over highlighting Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Twitter administration on Monday sent notice to President Arif Alvi over highlighting occupied Kashmir issue from his twitter handle, ARY News reported.

Federal Minister for Human Right Shireen Mazari in her tweet shared the screenshot of the notice sent to the president and said, Twitter has really gone too far in becoming a mouthpiece of the Rouge Modi govt.

Twitter has really gone too far in becoming mouthpiece of the Rogue Modi govt! They sent a notice to our President! In bad taste and simply ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/9jxhmVKaL9 — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) August 26, 2019

It may be noted that President Arif Alvi has also been raising the occupied Kashmir issue very actively from his twitter handle.

Earlier, according to a tweet by a Joint Secretary of the Parliament of India, Sandeep Mittal, the Indian Government had asked the authorities at the helm of affairs of the social networking website to remove 8 twitter accounts for pro-Kashmir tweets along with ARY’s senior anchor Arshad Sharif.

Reacting upon the development, senior anchorperson Arshad Sharif expressed his pleasure at the development, saying that the tweet would “prove to be encouragement for reporting more facts about Kashmir and to expose atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir.”

