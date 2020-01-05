SUKKUR: Two bogies of a passenger train derailed near Kotri in Sukkur on Sunday morning, ARY News reported.

According to railway officials, the down track was blocked for traffic owing to the derailment of the coaches of the Allama Iqbal Express. So far there are no reports of any injuries or major damage.

Separately, a train engine derailed at the Faisalabad railway station, officials said.

They said an operation to put the engine back on the track has started.

Earlier on Dec 22, eight coaches of a freight train had derailed near Bhakkar. The freight train was on its way when suddenly it careened off the track near kallur kot area of Bhakkar.

A railway official had said that the seven coaches of the train plunged into a six-feet deep ravine.

Kot Addu-Kundian section of the railway was closed for traffic after the incident and added that the trains heading to Rawalpindi from Multan were halted at different railway stations.

