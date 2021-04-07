Two children among three killed in Karachi cylinder blast

Web Analytics
KARACHI: At least three people, two children and a woman among them, were killed while six others got injured in a cylinder blast in Karachi on Wednesday.

Rescue sources relayed the explosion took place inside a shop in the port city’s Mosamyat area.

On getting information, rescue teams and ambulances reached the scene of the blast and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital where three of them were pronounced dead upon arrival.

The explosion was so powerful that it destroyed three shops and a vehicle parked nearby.

A bomb disposal squad has been called to determine the cause of the explosion.

