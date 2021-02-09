Two children injured after pistol goes off accidentally

KHAIRPUR: Two children got injured after the pistol they were playing with went off in Sindh’s Khairpur district on Tuesday, reported ARY News.

According to the police, the minors were playing with the pistol at their home within the jurisdiction of Pir Jo Goth police station when it went off, as a result of which both were injured.

On getting information, a police team and ambulance reached the site and shifted them to Civil Hospital.

They were identified as eight-year-old Sajjan and seven-year-old Owais.

Last month, two children were killed after the hand grenade they were playing with went off in a Peshawar neighbourhood. Three other persons got injured as a result of the explosion. The incident took place in Zangali area.

