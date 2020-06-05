Two dead bodies from PK-8303 remain unidentified: sources

KARACHI: The unfortunate PIA flight PK-8303 crash’s two dead bodies have become shrouded in mystery after their DNA’s did not match the samples already with the laboratory, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development have stated that the two charred bodies of the aircrash victims did not match the family members of the deceased.

It was revealed that the mothers of the dead are no longer alive which would’ve been the best match with DNA sampling, due to non-availability of a mother in both cases, the dead bodies remain unidentified.

95 other who were aboard the ill-fated airplane have thus far been identified and handed over to ther respective heirs for their final rights.

On the other hand, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) technical teams have failed to pull out the engine and the landing gear of the crashed PK-8303 aircraft for further investigations.

The teams consisting of technical experts remained unsuccessful in pulling out the engine present inside a dilapidated residential building after 14 days since the crash.

