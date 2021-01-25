Two dead, four injured in Lahore roof collapse incident

LAHORE: A woman and her son were dead and four other persons were wounded when roof of a house collapsed in the wee hours of Monday in Lahore.

According to details, the roof of a quarter of a government school located in Kahna area oaf Lahore, collapsed suddenly, burying six persons under the debris.

After being informed about the incident, rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the dead body of a woman and her son from the rubble while four other persons were rescued in injured condition.

Rescue teams shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

Earlier in February, last year, at least three persons lost their lives and five others wounded when the roof of a madrassah collapsed in Lahore.

The incident had taken place in Lahore’s Chungi Amar Sadhu area where three persons died including 50-year-old Karim, 50-year-old Irshad and 23-year-old Nadeem.

