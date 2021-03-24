KARACHI: Customs officials thwarted a bid to smuggle over two kilogrammes of cocaine worth around Rs49 million into the country, reported ARY News on Wednesday.

The officials said two Nigerian nationals, who arrived at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi from Nigeria on board a Qatar Airways flight, were found to have swallowed plastic capsules when they were subjected to an x-ray examination.

Subsequently, the officials said both men were taken into custody and an FIR was registered against them. After obtaining their physical remand from a relevant court, the two were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where 161 plastic capsules were removed from their stomach.

Cocaine recovered from these capsules weighed 2.450 kilogrammes and its value is estimated at Rs49 million in international market.

