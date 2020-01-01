Two Indian soldiers killed in occupied Kashmir during search operation

In occupied Kashmir, two Indian soldiers were killed, today (Wednesday), in an attack in Rajouri district of Jammu region of the disputed territory.

The Indian soldiers came under attack when they launched a cordon and search operation at Khari Thrayat in Nowshera area of the district, Radio Pakistan reported.

The operation is still going on when the last reports came in.

In occupied Kashmir, marred by killings, crackdowns, arrests, anti-India protests and prolonged military siege the year 2019 happened to be the most brutal and agonizing for the oppressed and hapless people of the territory.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 210 innocent Kashmiris including three women and nine teenagers during the year.

The killings rendered 14 women widowed and 29 children orphaned while 64 women were molested by the men in uniform. Indian forces destroyed 249 residential houses during the period.

As many as 2,417 people were injured including 827 in pellet firing when troops used brute force on protesters and during house raids and crackdowns. 162 people lost vision after being hit by pellets in one eye. 12,892 people including Hurriyat activists, students, young boys and women were arrested during the year.

The report pointed out that on 5th August, 2019, India revoked Articles 370 and 35A of its constitution that guaranteed special status to occupied Kashmir.

The territory particularly the Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region since then continued to remain under military siege and lockdown, which entered 149th day today.

Indian authorities did not allow people to offer any prayer including Friday prayers for 19 consecutive weeks at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar besides disallowing other religious functions.

In order to distort the history of Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir, the Modi-led Indian government has decided to give a Hindutva touch to the curriculum followed in schools and colleges of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region in the name of revision.

