Two killed, four injured as lightning strikes Tharparkar

THARPARKAR: At least two persons were killed including a children and four others injured following the lightning strikes in different parts of Tharparkar on Sunday, ARY News reported.

As per details, two incidents of lightning strikes were reported in the Sindh’s Tharparkar district today amid rainy weather conditions during the third spell across the province.

Earlier on Thursday, two persons and more than four animals were killed following the lightning strikes in different parts of Tharparkar.

At least two people lost their lives due to electrical discharges in the atmosphere in a suburban village of Diplo Tehsil, whereas, three camels were killed in Raryaro village of Chachro taluka.

One cow left dead and 10 wounded as the flash hit a herd in another Padhryumora village.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Met Office forecast widespread rainfall in Karachi and other parts of Sindh on Monday and Tuesday.

The weather department has predicted widespread rain and wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls expected in Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah), Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Tharparkar and Karachi divisions today, while at scattered places in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Makran, Kalat divisions, and at isolated places in Naseerabad, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Earlier today, large swathes of Karachi experienced moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday evening.

There was heavy precipitation in multiple parts of the metropolis, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Karachi, Shahrah-e-Faisal, University Road, Nagan Chowrangi, Malir, Landhi, Korangi, Clifton, Defence, Nazimabad, Liaqatabad, and Golimar.

